Random Photoblogging

This weekend, I consolidated all of the RAW photo files from various external hard drives into a single Lightroom catalog that I can swap between my Mac and my PC. In doing so, I can across some pictures I’ve taken that struck me as interesting for one reason or another, so I decided to share them. So, here are some selected photos I’ve taken since 2012, that haven’t shared before.
Some colorful chairs on someone’s patio in San Diego.
I like doing architectural studies. San Diego is a good place for this, because there are still so many Victorian buildings downtown. Despite the massive growth of downtown San Diego, these century-old building still remain, with their unique attention to detail standing out among the modern glass and steel buildings bedside them.
The San Diego County Jail, a triumph of Brutalist architecture. Though it is not as brutal, presumably, as the things that go on inside it.
Midway Liquor, In Escondido.
The Oceanside Public Library, has a beautiful courtyard, with an extensive system of fountains and pools.
The Oceanside Pier.
Surfing seems fun. Except for the occasional great white sharks that wander by.
Dancing girls on the beach.
This nattily-attired fellow is attending the Escondido Renaissance Faire. I’m not sure why he’s holding his arms like that.
The I-5 freeway, as it cuts through downtown San Diego.
He’s sleepy, but keeping one eye on me. In case I seem to need my throat torn out, or something.
San Diego has a serious homeless problem. It’s sad, because a significant number of these people are lunatics who need to be in a mental hospital under care, instead of wandering through the streets.
Judging by the architecture, I assume this is the Salvation Army’s armory.
I always wonder who the poor slob is who has to polish the brass on this building’s fire equipment. It’s very shiny.
This is a photo I took for my review of the 2013 Chrysler 200. The car sucked, but I got take pictures of it inform of Angels Stadium in Anaheim.
Sleepy Sea Lion is sleepy.
Honestly, I have no earthly idea what’s going on here.
Andre Ether at bat against the San Diego Padres.
The figurehead on a sailing ship in San Diego Harbor. Apparently, even in the Victorian Era, big tits and nipples were popular.
Bonus Quiz: What car is this?
