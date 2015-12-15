Explain a Film Plot, Badly

There was a fun hashtag game on Twitter today, called #ExplainAFilmPlotBadly. The purpose is to accurately describe actual events in a movie, while simultaneously missing the whole point of it. Here were my entries.
An iIllegal alien shows an aptitude for telephone repair.
E.T., The Extraterrestrial
A naive farm boy is suborned into becoming an anti-government extremist.
Star Wars
A bowling hippie must replace the rug in his living room.
The Big Lebowski
A cabbie cultivates an unorthodox hairstyle.
Taxi Driver
A rural electrician abandons his family to mountain climb, travel.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
A policeman and a scientist form an unlikely friendship.
Jaws
A retiring boxer visits a pawn shop while a retiring gangster recovers a treasured wallet.
Pulp Fiction
An elderly gentleman shows an inappropriate interest in a young boy.
Harry Potter and…anything.
Family history unfolds as a couple begins divorce proceedings.
The Godfather Part II
A tubercular dentist dispenses witty repartee in the Old West.
Tombstone
A Turkish man has an unusual urinary disorder.
The Usual Suspects
A Londoner advocates a high-protein diet for raising pigs.
Snatch
An archaeologist reconsiders his atheism after finding an ancient Hebrew artifact.
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Cruise ship passengers discover that there’s more than enough ice for drinks.
Titanic
An astronaut prefers to die rather than spend time with a woman his own age.
Gravity
Computer programmers take a series of productive naps.
Inception
A Vietnam veteran takes up fishing.
Forrest Gump
A reclusive doctor discourages visitors.
I am Legend